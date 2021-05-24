Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB):

5/17/2021 – Assembly Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Assembly Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

5/11/2021 – Assembly Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Assembly Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $8.00 to $7.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Assembly Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

3/29/2021 – Assembly Biosciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.89. 16,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,120. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $27.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

