WD Rutherford LLC Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $381.51. 15,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $398.55. The company has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.