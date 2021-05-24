WD Rutherford LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 522.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.20. 500,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,950,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

