SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIVB traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $575.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $185.89 and a 52-week high of $595.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $541.52 and its 200 day moving average is $461.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

