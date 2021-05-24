IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,102 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $41,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,363,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,084,000 after acquiring an additional 277,654 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,121,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,202,000 after purchasing an additional 82,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.85. 21,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $109.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

