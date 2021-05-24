Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock Price Down 3%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $35.08. 6,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 558,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Zymergen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

