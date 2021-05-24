DCC (LON:DCC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

DCC (LON:DCC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on DCC from GBX 7,450 ($97.33) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,305.86 ($95.45).

LON:DCC traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 6,258 ($81.76). 70,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,871. The company has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.53. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,267.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,864.69.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

