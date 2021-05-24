Berenberg Bank Increases Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Price Target to GBX 390

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

Shares of LON HOTC traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 379.75 ($4.96). 35,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,502. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of GBX 277 ($3.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £477.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 394.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 390.48.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.