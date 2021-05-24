Ninety One North America Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Generac by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,969. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $101.72 and a one year high of $364.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $12,693,731. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

