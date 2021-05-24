Oakview Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,020 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 4.8% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.70. 137,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,339,840. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

