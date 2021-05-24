Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Takes $2.14 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000. Texas Roadhouse accounts for about 0.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after acquiring an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.35.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,126 shares of company stock worth $7,817,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.91. 8,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

