Cibc World Markets Corp Has $58.68 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164,315 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $58,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,109,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,890,000 after acquiring an additional 392,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

