BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $50.90 Million Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 14,248.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $50,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,014. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

