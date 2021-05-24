BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 162,911 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,911 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Agilent Technologies worth $45,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

A stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,930. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $123.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $137.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.94.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

