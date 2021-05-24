BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2,810.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $103,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $99.56.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

