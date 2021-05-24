Alps Advisors Inc. Has $24.36 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,063 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $24,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 11.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

