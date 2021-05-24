Zel Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00367490 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.13 or 0.00252130 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00152273 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011248 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004167 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003593 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

