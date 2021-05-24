Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $349.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report $349.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.50 million and the lowest is $342.80 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $314.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $25.55. 6,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,807. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.79.

In other R1 RCM news, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,300 shares of company stock worth $3,762,431. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

