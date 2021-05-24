$177.81 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to post $177.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.83 million and the lowest is $172.60 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $184.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $719.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $701.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,182. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,229 shares of company stock worth $2,036,717. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 826,294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,813,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.