Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $357.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will report sales of $357.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.18 million to $359.20 million. Medifast posted sales of $220.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MED traded up $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.93. 289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,975. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.47. Medifast has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $326.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

