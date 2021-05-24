Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,688 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,240. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

