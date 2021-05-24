Alleghany Corp DE Increases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up about 1.6% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Cigna were worth $50,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 64,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $263.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $71,328,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.