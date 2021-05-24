The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 152.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,348 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of The Progressive worth $36,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 26.0% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in The Progressive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 99,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in The Progressive by 40.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

PGR opened at $99.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.35. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

