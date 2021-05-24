Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 129,001 shares.The stock last traded at $15.82 and had previously closed at $16.13.

A number of analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $623,628.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,412 shares of company stock valued at $814,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

