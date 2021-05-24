Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

CUBE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,929. CubeSmart has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 89,532 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 672,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2,364.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 57,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

