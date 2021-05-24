Mariner LLC Buys 31,446 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.66% of F5 Networks worth $85,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $194,117,000 after buying an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 Networks by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $120,879,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $89,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,839 shares of company stock worth $3,419,200 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.33. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.