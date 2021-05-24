Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

