NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NGM stock traded down $10.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. 142,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,467. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.94. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.