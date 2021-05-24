Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 2.8% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,640. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average is $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

