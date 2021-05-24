Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,788 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,788 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,700,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,066,000 after buying an additional 1,130,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $131.53. 44,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,932,643. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $139.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.