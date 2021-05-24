Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 1.3% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.99. 397,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,116,313. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.74. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

