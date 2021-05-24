Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys 2,257 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,518 shares of company stock worth $2,646,256. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, hitting $165.89. 2,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

