MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 385,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.50 and its 200 day moving average is $174.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.07 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

