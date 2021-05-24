Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Facebook by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,717 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $574,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 11.4% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 9.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $2,484,114.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,311.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total value of $11,773,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,863,070 shares of company stock worth $555,164,524 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

FB stock traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.77. 404,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

