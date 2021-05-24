Doliver Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $56.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,349.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,610. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,377.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2,207.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,532.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

