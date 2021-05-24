Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.57

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.57 and last traded at $58.40, with a volume of 4043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRTV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $925.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.23.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Veritiv by 54.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 94,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veritiv by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

