Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.29

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.29 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 11996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.