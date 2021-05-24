22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Up 4.2%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.74. 45,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,206,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $695.14 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. Analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

