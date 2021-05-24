Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Down 5%

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.30. 60 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 82,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHVS. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $646.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

