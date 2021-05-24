$2.75 EPS Expected for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. NRG Energy reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $6.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $7.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,015. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

