Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,287 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in State Street by 2.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.53. 13,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,698 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,625. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

