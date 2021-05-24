Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of Tlou Energy stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2.67 ($0.03). 801,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,727. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. Tlou Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07).
About Tlou Energy
