Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Tlou Energy stock traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2.67 ($0.03). 801,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,727. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. Tlou Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

