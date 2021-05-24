Celo Dollar (CUSD) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $49.42 million and $4.37 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.43 or 0.00948208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,675.21 or 0.09722680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00085281 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 49,503,140 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.