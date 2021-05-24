Patientory Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $17,812.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Patientory has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.43 or 0.00948208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,675.21 or 0.09722680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00085281 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

