SafeMoon Tops One Day Volume of $35.45 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and $35.45 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00389489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00183580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.27 or 0.00847254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00026502 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

