ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $81.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

