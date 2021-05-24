Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 668 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA GWX traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $38.75. 520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,361. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

