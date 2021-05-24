Connable Office Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 59,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,120,827 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $559,553,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 144,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $110.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.05, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

