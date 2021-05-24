Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,980,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.52. 39,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,758. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.