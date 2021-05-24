Mengis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.86. 24,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $108.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

